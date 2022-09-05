DUBAI - Dubai real estate market recorded 568 sales transactions worth AED1.37 billion, in addition to 93 mortgage deals of AED197.58 million, and 23 gift deals amounting to AED858.27 million on Monday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 503 villas and apartments worth AED1.04 billion, and 65 land plots worth AED323.78 million, while mortgages included 71 villas and apartments worth AED164.78 million and 22 land plots valued at AED32.8 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.4 billion.