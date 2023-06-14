Dubai real estate market recorded 571 sales transactions worth AED1.86 billion, in addition to 119 mortgage deals of AED424.54 million, and 21 gift deals amounting to AED74.91 million on Wednesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 530 villas and apartments worth AED1.31 billion, and 41 land plots worth AED543.31 million.

The mortgages included 112 villas and apartments worth AED400.62 million and 7 land plots valued at AED23.93 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.3 billion.