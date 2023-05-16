DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 638 sales transactions worth AED 1.79 billion, in addition to 116 mortgage deals of AED188.46 million, and 17 gift deals amounting to AED 29.45 million on Monday data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 599 villas and apartments worth AED1.45 billion, and 39 land plots worth AED335.3 million.

The mortgages included 91 villas and apartments worth AED 148.57 million and 25 land plots valued at AED39.89 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2 billion.