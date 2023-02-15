DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 396 sales transactions worth AED1.33 billion, in addition to 66 mortgage deals of AED18.2 million, and 69 gift deals amounting to AED100.96 million on Tuesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 363 villas and apartments worth AED932.73 million, and 33 land plots worth AED402.2 million. The mortgages included 63 villas and apartments worth AED354.64 million and 3 land plots valued at AED18.2 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.8 billion.