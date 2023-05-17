Dubai real estate market recorded 507 sales transactions worth AED1.46 billion, in addition to 149 mortgage deals of AED250.81 million, and 20 gift deals amounting to AED115.72 million on Wednesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 470 villas and apartments worth AED1.36 billion, and 37 land plots worth AED92.11 million.

The mortgages included 127 villas and apartments worth AED178.41 million and 22 land plots valued at AED72.39 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.8 billion.