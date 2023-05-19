DUBAI - Dubai real estate market recorded 451 sales transactions worth AED1.48 billion, in addition to 110 mortgage deals of AED245.8 million, and 13 gift deals amounting to AED46.2 million on Thursday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 427 villas and apartments worth AED1.33 billion, and 24 land plots worth AED146.44 million.

The mortgages included 98 villas and apartments worth AED184.63 million and 12 land plots valued at AED61.17 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.7 billion.