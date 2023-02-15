DUBAI - Dubai real estate market recorded 384 sales transactions worth AED966.26 million, in addition to 78 mortgage deals of AED548.97 million, and 48 gift deals amounting to AED186.61 million on Wednesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 350 villas and apartments worth AED805.39 million, and 34 land plots worth AED160.87 million.

The mortgages included 67 villas and apartments worth AED483.44 million and 11 land plots valued at AED65.53 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.7 billion.