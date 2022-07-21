DUBAI - Dubai real estate market recorded 379 sales transactions worth AED1.09 billion, in addition to 96 mortgage deals of AED319.78 million, and 18 gift deals amounting to AED35.4 million on Thursday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 359 villas and apartments worth AED755.34 million, and 20 land plots worth AED331.11 million, while mortgages included 78 villas and apartments worth AED170.89 million and 18 land plots valued at AED148.89 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.4 billion.