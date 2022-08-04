DUBAI: Dubai real estate market recorded 310 sales transactions worth AED668.1 million, in addition to 86 mortgage deals of AED163.78 million, and 18 gift deals amounting to AED56.24 million on Wednesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 250 villas and apartments worth AED450.41 million, and 60 land plots worth AED217.69 million, while mortgages included 72 villas and apartments worth AED116.92 million and 14 land plots valued at AED46.85 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED888 million.