DUBAI: Dubai’s real estate market recorded 474 sales transactions worth AED1.52 billion and mortgage deals of AED441.56 million, in addition to 11 gift transactions amounting to AED27.4 million Tuesday, data released by the emirate’s Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 376 villas and apartments worth AED849.54 million, and 98 land plots worth AED671.55 million. The mortgages included 57 villas and apartments worth AED321.33 million and 18 land plots valued at AED120.23 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.9 bn



WAM/Hatem Mohamed