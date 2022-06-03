DUBAI, 2nd June, 2022 (WAM) -- Dubai real estate market recorded 456 sales transactions worth AED1.37 billion and 95 mortgage deals of AED 324.38 million, in addition to 15 gift deals amounting to AED58.51 million Thursday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 372 villas and apartments worth AED766.13 million, and 84 land plots worth AED603.18 million, while mortgages included 83 villas and apartments worth AED262.88 million and 12 land plots valued at AED61.5 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.7 bn.