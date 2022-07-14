DUBAI - Dubai real estate market recorded 304 sales transactions worth AED735.85 million, in addition to 77 mortgage deals of AED263.54 million, and 12 gift deals amounting to AED24.3 million on Wednesday, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 282 villas and apartments worth AED651.17 million, and 22 land plots worth AED84.68 million, while mortgages included 65 villas and apartments worth AED136.77 million and 12 land plots valued at AED126.77 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1 billion.