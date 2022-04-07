UAE - A new 10-bedroom custom-built villa on the Palm Jumeirah has been sold for a record Dh280 million.

The contemporary white villa features an enormous 33,000sq ft state-of-the-art living space, seven-star spa hotel facilities, (including a gym and a hair salon), imported and handpicked book-matched Italian marble, all furnished by uber-lux Italian furniture houses Giorgetti and Minotti and more than 70 meters of private beachfront.

Dubai’s luxury property market saw tremendous growth in 2021 with property prices increasing an estimated 21 per cent within the first 10 months of the year and over Dh135 billion worth of transactions occurring between January and November 2021.

Thanks to Dubai’s successful handling of the pandemic, the property prices of the luxury segment have led to the recovery as high net worth individuals from Asia, Europe, Africa and Russia flocked to the Emirate to snap up cheaper but luxurious properties.

Palm Jumeirah has been leading the luxury property transactions as one triplex penthouse was sold on Palm for Dh180 million in 2021.

The highest-ever residential villa sale in Dubai was overseen by luxury real estate agency Belleview Real Estate’s property broker Conor McKay.

“One major key to the growth in 2021 was the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. While we experienced a very strict lockdown, within six weeks Dubai had one of the most comprehensive testing infrastructures globally, allowing life to return to normal almost immediately,” Conor McKay said.

“While a short-term view of the market can be intimidating, when we look at the overall history, we see the current average dirham cost per sq foot of property is only 78 per cent of the previous peak in 2014. Consider how strong Dubai is now, compared to then, and you have no option but to predict further significant growth,” said Peter Smithson, sales director at Belleview.

Real estate platform propertymonitor.com verified that the sale of this Palm Jumeirah villa sets a new record for the highest value residential villa sale in Dubai.

“To see a transaction of this magnitude illustrates the ongoing strength of Dubai's property market, particularly in the ultra-high-end segment. The transaction not only beats Dubai's previous record but closes the gap between Dubai's luxury market and those of leading global cities such as London, New York, and Hong Kong,” said Zhann Jochinke, COO of Property Monitor.

