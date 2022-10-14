A new ultra-luxury property project has been launched on Dubai’s iconic Palm Jumeirah, which will have 10 residential units on 11 floors, with each occupying an entire floor and one mega penthouse taking up two floors.

Palm Flower, developed by Alpago Properties, is located on the West Beach of Palm Jumeirah.

Each unit will have floor-to-ceiling windows offering unobstructed views of the Arabian Gulf and high-end amenities such as a private cinema and a gymnasium. It will also have a full terrace, with one side having a private pool facing the sea and the other having a garden terrace giving residents ultimate comfort.

The lobby will link the basement with personalised parking pods through private elevators that open directly into the apartment.

Dubai has seen exceptionally high demand for luxury and ultra-luxury properties after the Covid-19 pandemic as foreign investors and high net-worth individuals flocked to the emirate due to the safety, security and one of the best quality of life that this city offers to residents and visitors.

Alpago Properties has partnered with the British architect and designer Norman Foster’s company Foster & Partners for the Palm Flower project. The design and architecture firm is known for structures such as The Gherkin in London, Apple Tower Theatre in Los Angeles, the Hong Kong International Airport, and Alif – The Mobility Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The company will announce the price of properties in the coming weeks.

Alpago Properties earlier this month sold Dubai’s most expensive villa at Dh302 million located on Palm Jumeirah.

