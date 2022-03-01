Luxury home prices in Dubai rose the fastest in the world last year, beating gains in prime property markets in the US, according to Knight Frank’s new report released on Tuesday.

The gains were fuelled by “relentless demand” from rich buyers attracted to the emirate’s good quality of life and buoyed by the local government’s “decisive” handling of the pandemic. However, last year’s growth is not likely to be repeated in 2022.

“The relentless demand from the world’s wealthy has fuelled a spectacular turnaround in the fortunes of Dubai’s residential market, with the decisive handling of COVID-19 by the authorities attracting the attention of global investors,” said Faisal Durrani, Partner – Head of Middle East Research.

“And, in a sentiment-driven market, this has helped to spectacularly mark the start of the city’s third property cycle. It’s unlikely the growth of 2021 will be repeated this year.”

Prices in Dubai accelerated 44 percent during 2021 after seven years of negative growth, sending the emirate to the top of Knight Frank’s Prime International Residential Index 100, which tracks prices in 100 cities and second home markets around the world.

Other top performers

Prices of luxury homes rose in most markets last year, underlining the strength of the sellers’ market during the pandemic. Of the 100 luxury markets tracked by Knight Frank, only seven areas saw price declines, while 35 percent of locations saw prices jump by 10 percent or more.

Premium home prices in Moscow climbed by 42 percent, the second-highest growth rate globally, followed by San Diego, up 28.3 percent, Miami (28.2 percent) and The Hamptons (21.3 percent.

Markets in the Americas emerged as the regional winner, accounting for six of the top ten rankings and posting average growth of nearly 12 percent.

The Asia-Pacific region, up 7.5 percent, outpaced the EMEA region (7.2 percent), but the overall gains were largely driven by Australasia, which grew 12.3 percent. Asia alone managed a relatively modest rise of 5.5 percent.

Forecast

For 2022, the luxury home market in Dubai, as well as Miami and Zurich, will continue to lead, with prices expected to end the year between 10 percent and 12 percent higher.

“Asian cities are expected to trail slightly, but even here, prices will grow. Key themes to watch: Agents will complain about stock shortages, buyers will complain about rising taxes and cooling measures, and city markets will be back in demand,” said Liam Bailey, Global Head of Research at Knight Frank.

Knight Frank’s Prime International Residential Index 100

(Annual % change in top 10 locations)

Dubai: 44.4

Moscow: 42.4

San Diego: 28.3

Miami: 28.2

The Hamptons: 21.3

Seoul: 21.0

Toronto: 20.3

Taipei: 18.9

San Francisco: 18.6

Los Angeles: 18.5

(Reporting by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

