DUBAI: Dubai's real estate market recorded 717 sales transactions worth AED2.09 billion on Monday, in addition to 131 mortgage deals totalling AED692.02 million, and 15 gift deals amounting to AED28.44 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 687 villas and apartments worth AED1.74 billion, and 30 land plots worth AED348.18 million.

The mortgages included 93 villas and apartments worth AED533.19 million and 38 land plots valued at AED158.84 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED2.8 billion.