Dubai's real estate market recorded 465 sales transactions worth AED1.42 billion on Friday, in addition to 99 mortgage deals totalling AED304.35 million, and 10 gift deals amounting to AED197.84 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 386 villas and apartments worth AED795.02 million, and 79 land plots worth AED623.27 million.

The mortgages included 88 villas and apartments worth AED285.28 million and 11 land plots valued at AED19.07 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED1.9 billion.