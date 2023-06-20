Dubai's real estate market recorded 638 sales transactions worth AED1.85 billion on Tuesday, in addition to 130 mortgage deals totalling AED2.69 billion, and 21 gift deals amounting to AED218.56 million, data released by Dubai's Land Department (DLD) showed.

The sales included 566 villas and apartments worth AED1.45 billion, and 72 land plots worth AED401.74 million.

The mortgages included 106 villas and apartments worth AED2.38 billion and 24 land plots valued at AED310.33 million, bringing the total realty transactions of today to over AED4.7 billion.