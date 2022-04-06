Muscat – An Omani enterprise has come up with a unique green initiative that will see setting up of the Middle East’s largest green park. The project will be funded by a scheme where people can purchase a green certificate for RO2.5. The certificate will entitle them to a free entry for a draw which can win them prizes up to RO5mn.

Launched by Millionaire Investment on March 30, the O! Millionaire initiative ‘aims to transform lives, plant trees and make Oman a happier place’.

To promote Oman as a natural sanctuary, the initiative will see the creation of an Oasis Park on an area of 18 sqkm at the start and will host hundreds of thousands of trees and dozens of species. ‘It will use ‘air to water’ technology which is the process of converting water vapour in the air to water. Air to water system can be powered by a variety of energy sources including solar with varying output capacities. The first phase of the park will reach maturity within seven years of launch,’ the company stated.

‘The full planned Oasis Park (1,200 sqkm) will contribute to CO2 reduction by 1,440,000 tonnes approximately and will see a reduction of the total annual emission by around 2.4 per cent.’

O! Millionaire will conduct a nation-wide draw offering a lucrative opportunity for locals, expats and participants from other countries.

A spokesperson for Millionaire Investment said, “Oasis Park is Oman’s answer to the global call for a sustainable future. This is the right project at the right time. Following the launch of O! Millionaire, project Oasis Park will take off earnestly. Food security has been at the heart of Oman’s agricultural policy since a long time and the country has developed strategic planning to maintain its place as one of the most food secure nations.”

“Once the tree planting programme goes live, the Oasis Park will be declared open.”

Speaking of the weekly draw he said, “O! Millionaire has weekly prizes to motivate the green certificates buyers and owners. There will be a raffle draw held every Thursday where one person can win RO10,000 every week. The winner is picked by an RNG system that will randomly select one green certificate number. In addition, in O! Millionaire’s big draw, the draw machine will select seven numbers from 1 to 44. This will have five winning categories: If the participant matches seven out of the seven numbers they will win the grand prize of RO5mn, if they match six out of the seven numbers they will win RO50,000, five out of the seven numbers wins them RO500, four out of the seven will win RO50 and if they match three out of the seven numbers they will win RO10.”

While being a sustainable space for people to connect with nature and their community, it will be a hub for health conscious visitors, with running and cycling paths, mechanical gym, and play parks for children. It will have an innovation centre for food security solutions creating job opportunities and providing hope for the future of Oman.