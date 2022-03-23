Damac Properties has announced the launch of its latest development, Safa One de Grisogono - The Nature of Luxury - a one-of-its-kind twin-tower project located on the edge of Safa Park in Dubai.

The project will boast two towers featuring luxury and super-luxury floors. Spread across the towers will be hanging gardens, leveraging the essence of nature from ground level up, said the statement from Damac.

With a design that resonates with the pulse of Swiss jeweller de Grisogono, the project is situated on the edge of Safa Park.

At the base, residents will get a taste of a sunny tropical life with an artificial beach, a swimming pool, and a kid’s area in the midst of rich, green plants, stated the Emirati developer.

The tower will feature one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments in the Luxury levels, while the Super Luxury levels will have two-, three-, four-, and five-bedroom apartments with various view options, including the Dubai Canal, the bustling city scene of Sheikh Zayed Road as well as Safa Park and an extended stretch of Jumeirah.

At the crown of Tower A, the higher of both towers, residents and guests can marvel at an urban tropical island with cascading waterfalls, plentiful plants, as well as the sounds and sights of exotic birds.

According to Damac, the architectural design of the building replicates a masterpiece necklace created by Fawaz Gruosi, the founder of de Grisogono.

Unique to the design and the tower-duo is the deep, royal shade of emerald green, which will be a signature identity of this ultra-luxury residential complex, stated the developer.

In symbiosis with the greenery of Safa Park, the building will be entwined with nature, rising with the tower to culminate in what will be tropical garden jewel, it added.

"With uncompromising views, Safa One brings an unmatched offering that has no common place yet. Sophisticated influences from the house of de Grisogono adds glamour to high-living, blended in comfort with nature and greenery," remarked Niall McLoughlin, the Senior Vice President at Damac.

"The opulence, exuberance, and haute attitude of high-end living find a splendid home amongst lush garden terraces on every level, creating an architectural marvel that re-imagines nature with artistic finesse," observed McLoughlin.

"We are excited about this unique concept, and are confident that many will resonate with the charm and character of the tower," he added.

