UAE luxury developer Damac Properties has announced the launch of the Marbella residential cluster within its Mediterranean-inspired community development - Damac Lagoons.

The latest addition comes after the successful launch of six clusters: Portofino, Venice, Malta, Nice, Santorini, and Costa Brava, said a statement from Damac.

Nestled around extravagantly large pristine water lagoons, white sandy beaches and equipped with an unparalleled diverse range of amenities, each cluster is uniquely designed to evoke the spirit of the destination it represents.

Away from the bustle of the city, Marbella promises a holiday escape without ever having to travel, thanks to the enchanting designs of its luxury townhouses that channel an unparalleled Mediterranean vibe, stated the developer.

Commenting on the launch, Niall McLoughlin, Senior Vice President of Damac, said, "Marbella blends an aura of luxury and comfort to a new height of urban contemporary living that amplifies and incorporates the quintessential Mediterranean holiday lifestyle filled with fun, entertainment, Zen and extravagance into the daily lives of our residents".

Marbella, the pearl of the Spanish coast and the joy of Andalucía is known for its flamenco, fascinating history and flavours.

This cluster recreates the magic of southern Spain. Its design follows cues from the jet set life that takes place in Puerto Banús allowing residents to indulge in its picturesque small streets, white houses, abundant flowers, fountains, stores, and terraces, he noted.

The central square 'Plaza de los Naranjos’ furthers the Mediterranean magic with fragrant orange trees, a town hall, and a selection of restaurants.

Offering high-end to midrange 4 and 5 bedrooms, Marbella embeds townhouses with rustic mellow vibes, hues of summer linen, woven coir, wood, and Olive trees - a true mix of old town architecture of Marbella and contemporary southern Spanish towns, stated McLoughlin.

"Women will have a place to call their own at the Ladies Hub – Costa Del Sol. From the fully-equipped gym and spa, to the beauty salon and meditation lounge, clients can be fully pampered before relaxing by the nearby beach," he noted.

A special olive tree garden perfect for a wedding photoshoot fuels the spirit of happiness and romance across the entire cluster, he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).