Egypt - Dahab Development has sold 70% of the first and second phases of Iconic Trinity Complex (ITC) in New Administrative Capital, within five months.

The company cooperates with IDEA Group for management and marketing consultancy, the marketing and sales advisory for the project.

Nader Moawad, the Chairperson of Dahab Development, said that the company is keen to expand and increase its investments in the Egyptian market, as well as keep pace with the state’s plans for urban development and increase the urban area of Egypt to reach 14% instead of 7%.

Moawad added that real estate investment has proven to be the best and strongest in facing challenges and crises the world is witnessing, hence property investment is still the most attractive and stable compared to other sectors.

Youssef Moawad, the Deputy Chairperson of Dahab Development, said that the project’s investments reach EGP 1bn and is located in New Capital’s MU-23 area, a service area located between the second residential neighbourhood R2 and R3.

He pointed out that the ITC project spans over 25,000 sqm with 30% built-up area estimated at 2,450 sqm per floor, divided into a ground floor and 9 floors. Moreover, the building includes two basements stretched over the total area of the project area, and a garage on an area of 16,000 sqm that can accommodate 600 cars.

The company has contracted with Yasser Al Beltagy Architects (YBA) for the project designs, the Lebanese Shaddad Group to handle the project’s interior finishes, and PROMET M. Walid Abdel Ghaffar for Electromechanical Works, and ITC Construction Company is responsible for construction works.

Dahab Development’s CCO Aya Kamal said that the company provides flexible and diversified payment plans that suit different citizens, and payment period up to 6 years as well as delivering units within 6 months.

© 2022 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).