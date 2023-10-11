Dubai South Properties has announced the commencement of construction works for the first two phases of its South Bay project.

Earlier this year, the company had appointed Ginco General Contracting for the construction of the prestigious South Bay Project.

The company also announced the launch of the third phase, which is slated for a Q3 2026 completion, and as a result of overwhelming interest from buyers, it is working on expediting the launches of future phases, the company said.

The third phase features 213 units comprising 40 three-bedroom villas and 88 four-bedroom villas, in addition to 54 five-bedroom and 31 five- to seven-bedroom mansions.

Located in the heart of Dubai South’s Residential District alongside Expo Road, South Bay will feature over 800 spacious villas and townhouses, more than 200 luxurious waterfront mansions, a 1-kilometre lagoon, more than 3 km of a waterfront promenade with cafes, multiple beaches, a clubhouse, state-of-the-art fitness centres, lush parks, a shopping mall, a renowned spa, kids’ clubs, waterparks, swimming pools, a lake park, and private beaches, among other amenities. These exceptional amenities ensure a vibrant and fulfilling luxurious lifestyle for residents at South Bay and Dubai South.

Nabil Al Kindi, CEO of Dubai South Properties, said: “We are delighted with the start of construction for this unique project. Since its launch, buyers have had a surge in interest, leading to the complete sell-out of its first three phases. This encourages us to launch additional phases to meet the growing demand for properties equipped with modern amenities and promising an enriched lifestyle for tenants. We remain committed to delivering premium developments that surpass our customers’ expectations.”

Dubai South has been reinforcing the Residential District with amenities for the comfort and convenience of its tenants. These include a British-curriculum school with construction work already started, public parks; sports courts; retail shops; a 50,000-sq-ft hypermarket, which opened in March 2023; a mosque; a petrol station; and a public bus route connecting the district to the Expo Metro station. Currently, The Residential District is home to over 25,000 residents who enjoy its distinctive lifestyle, range of amenities, and several gated residential communities with apartments and townhouses.

