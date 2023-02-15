Colliers, a leading diversified professional services and investment management company, has announced the establishment of a new brokerage division in Dubai, expanding the services offered to clients in the region.

Established in Mena in 1994, Colliers has primarily focused on commercial, valuations, hospitality, education and healthcare services.

With this first sales office opening in Dubai, Colliers Mena is taking a significant step towards expanding its presence in the Middle East.

The division will be led by seasoned industry expert Chris Gardner, who has been appointed as Executive Director (Brokerage) for Mena region.

With 17 years of experience in Dubai's real estate market, Gardner brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the table and is tasked with setting up the brokerage division in the Emirates and establishing it as a leader in the region.

Welcoming Gardner into the fold, CEO Raja Alameddine said: "I am confident in his ability to establish Colliers Mena as a leading player in brokerage services in the region. His extensive experience and knowledge will undoubtedly be a driving force behind the company's success. We are eager to see the impact the team will have on the real estate industry and look forward to following his journey."

He pointed out that the new development was a significant step for the group and reflected its commitment to expanding the footprint globally.

Colliers, he stated, is known for its innovative approach to real estate services and its commitment to delivering exceptional results for clients.

"The addition of this division will be a key driver of growth and will help us better serve our clients in the region," noted Alameddine.

With Gardner and his team at the helm, the company is well-positioned to make its mark in the region and deliver exceptional results for its clients, he added.

On his new role, Gardner said: "With its thriving real estate market and vibrant business community, Dubai offers a wealth of opportunities for us to connect with new clients and help accelerate their success."

"I am thrilled to join Colliers and build a team that is well-equipped to guide the company's expansion into this vibrant market. With a broader scope of opportunities at our disposal, our team will be able to maximise the value for our clients’ real estate portfolios," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).