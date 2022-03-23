Global real estate advisor CBRE has appointed Esam Sultan as the Head of Residential to launch a new residential service within its advisory business.

For his new role, Sultan will be based in the CBRE's Dubai office, and will be responsible for establishing the group's residential offering.

Sultan brings over seven years of experience advising on landmark residential real estate projects both in the Middle East and the UK for the likes of Emaar Properties, Harrods Estates and Knight Frank.

Welcoming Sultan into the fold, Michael Young, Head of Advisory & Transactions (Middle East), said: "He brings a unique skillset to our team and comes with a well-established network of regional and international clients."

"With his cross-border experience and the breadth and depth of our team’s capabilities, this new service will further expand our market-leading offering in the Middle East," he added.

On his new role, Sultan said: "I am absolutely delighted to join a firm with such an extensive offering and reputation as CBRE. Helping the firm launch this service is truly an exciting opportunity and I am looking forward to working with our team to advise our clients on their real estate projects at such a unique time in the marketplace."

He will be providing residential real estate services to investors and end-users across all their property requirements both locally and internationally, with a focus on acquisition, disposal and overall portfolio management.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).