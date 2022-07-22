Close to $3 billion worth of properties, including multimillion-dirham villas and apartments, were snapped up by investors in Dubai in one week, according to Dubai Land Department (DLD) data.

At least 2,509 transactions for plots and residential units valued at AED10.9 billion ($2.96 billion) were registered during the week ending July 22, the DLD reported on Friday.

The deals included 263 plots worth AED1.46 billion and 1,716 apartments and villas worth AED3.67 billion.

There were high-value properties sold during the week, including a Palm Jumeirah apartment worth AED632 million, a flat in Burj Khalifa worth AED352 million and another apartment in Marsa Dubai that was sold for AED314 million.

Mortgaged properties for the week reached a total of AED5.09 billion.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

