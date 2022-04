UK commercial landlord British Land said on Monday it had sold 75% stake in most of its Paddington Central assets in London to Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC for 694 million pounds ($885.9 million).

Paddington Central is a mixed-used realty asset with predominantly office spaces and some retail properties, housing major corporate firms including Microsoft, Visa and Prudential. ($1 = 0.7834 pounds)

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)