UAE - Leading UAE real estate developer Bloom Holding has announced the launch of Toledo, the second phase of its fully integrated and all-inclusive Abu Dhabi community - Bloom Living.

This follows the remarkable success of Cordoba, the first phase, which sold out within four hours of release onto the market, and is on track to be delivered in Q4 2024.

Sales will commence for townhouses and detached villas within the second phase “Toledo”, which is named after the ancient Spanish city, said the statement from Bloom Holding.

Units range from two-and three-bedroom townhouses with sizes starting from 120 sq m to 171 sq m. There will also be a range of three- to five-bedroom detached villas from 254 sq m to 428 sq m.

Prices start from AED1.6 million ($435,517), with attractive payment plans available. The second phase of Bloom Living is scheduled to be completed in Q2 2025.

On the launch, CEO Carlos Wakim said: :"The response to Cordoba has been extremely positive, reflecting Bloom’s unique ability to identify and cater to the needs of the market through the development of high-quality residential units infully integrated mixed-use communities."

"As one of Abu Dhabi’s leading real estate developers, this demonstrates our commitment to keeping pace with the emirate’s rapidly evolving and diversifying real estate landscape," stated Wakim.

Toledo features a community centre that includes two swimming pools and two children’s play areas surrounded by lush greenery and stunning landscaping.

And to further promote an active and healthy lifestyle, the residents can reach a mosque and two outstanding international schools by foot or bicycle.

Inspired by the Mediterranean Spanish architecture and built over an area of 2.2 million sq m, the iconic gated community, Bloom Living, will feature more than 4,000 homes including a selection of villas, townhouses, and apartments.

Following its recent designation as an investment zone, the aspirational community will bring together residents of all ages, cultures, and ethnicities, to deliver a superior living experiencethat promotes genuine human connection.

"The launch of Toledo marks a significant milestone for Bloom Living. We are delighted to bring more homes to this vibrant development," stated Wakim.

"The encouraging sales to-date is a testament to our approach of offering a community that sets a benchmark in mixed-use luxury with its unique architecture, exceptional quality, and modern features, and we are confident that these units will be equally well-received," he noted.

"Those living within Toledo can benefit from a wide range of facilitiesavailable at Bloom Living, just within a short walking distance," explained Wakim.

"Residents can explore the beauty of nature at Bloom Living’s multiple parks, and they can also enjoy their time at the community’s main Clubhouse which provides easy access to pools, sports and recreational facilities, as well as a wellness center," he noted.

Additionally, at the heart of Bloom Living lies a town centre that offers an array of retail and F&B options.

The focal point at Bloom Living will be a large lake around which residents can walk, run, and cycle in designated trails. For gatherings and leisure activities, the community features multi-purpose amphitheaters and Sunset and Sunrise Plazas with spectacular views, he added.

