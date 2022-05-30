UAE - Leading UAE real estate developer Bloom Holding has announced that steady progress is being made on Aldhay, the fifth phase of its gated community project Bloom Gardens - located on the Eastern Mangrove Corniche in Abu Dhabi - with more than 50% of the work already completed.

Scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2023, Aldhay will add 181 two-, three-, four-, and five-bedroom villas and townhouses to the existing 457 villas and townhouses at Bloom Gardens.

Currently, the structural work for the townhouses is in the completion stage, while infrastructure across the site is 38% ready. Deep services are also in the final stages, and once complete, shallow services will commence, stated the Emirati developer.

Lauding the ongoing work, CEO Carlos Wakim said: "The progress of Aldhay is testament to the strength of Bloom’s promise as a leading developer. Bloom Gardens has proven itself to be a very popular edition to the Bloom portfolio, and the progression of Aldhay is further evidence of our ability to deliver prime community developments to schedule and to the highest standard."

Aldhay’s villas and townhouses come in a variety of types and sizes that range from 124 sq m to 325 sq m starting from AED1.7 million. Aldhay will offer attractive yield for UAE national investors.

"We look forward to handing over this phase, which will provide its residents with a solid asset that delivers excellent value," he added.

Aldhay is located near to some of Abu Dhabi's key landmarks and lifestyle destinations, including the Mangrove National Park, Yas Island, the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Zayed City, New Al Falah, Masdar City, Mohammed Bin Zayed City and Abu Dhabi Airport Free Zone.

Aldhay’s residents will have direct access to several amenities including round-the-clock security, landscaped recreational areas, an exclusive clubhouse, swimming pools, a children’s play area, F&B outlets, tennis courts, prayer halls, cycle tracks, and male and female gyms.

The community also features retail shops and is in close proximity to educational institutes such as Brighton College Abu Dhabi and Bloom Nurseries, it added.

