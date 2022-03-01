MANAMA: Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company BSC (BCFC) achieved a net profit of BD3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, (2020: net loss BD7.3m) and registered an earnings per share of 15 Fils (2020: 36 fils).

During the fourth quarter, the group registered a total comprehensive income of BD4m (2020: total comprehensive loss of BD7.7m). For the fourth quarter, the group has achieved a net interest income of BD5.1m (2020: BD5.1m). The group has achieved an operating income of BD 8m, 10 per cent higher than the operating income of BD7.3m achieved during last year.

The board has recommended a cash dividend of 25 fils of paid-up capital subject to AGM approval.

The group has reported a net profit of BD6.2m for the year ended 31 December 2021 (2020: net loss of BD4.3m). This results in a basic and diluted earnings per share of 31 fils (2020: 21 fils). The group registered a total comprehensive income of BD9.5m compared to a comprehensive loss of BD8m reported last year. The company has achieved a net interest income of BD20.2m, 14pc lower than the last year (2020: BD23.5m).

The group has achieved a total operating income of BD32.7m which is 3pc behind last year (2020: BD33.8m). The group continued to maintain higher impairment provisioning to safeguard quality of its loan portfolio against the challenges customers may face due to the pandemic.

BCFC Group remained in a healthy liquidity position and currently operates at a leverage of 1.3 multiples with total shareholder’s equity of BD135m, 7pc higher than last year (2020: BD126m).

The group’s total assets on December 31, 2021 stands at BD311m, which is 13pc lower than BD356m last year. During the year the company has repaid BD49m in loans and reduced its liabilities. The group has a well-defined and staggered maturity profile with no concentration of maturities.

On the occasion, board chairman Abdulrahman Fakhro expressed his appreciation for the group results.

He stated that the annual financial results in the context of prevailing challenging economic environment is remarkable. The group has taken many proactive steps to safeguard the shareholders’ interest and long-term growth of their investments. The company aims to continue to support its loyal customer base through products and services tailored to their needs.

Bahrain Credit achieved a net profit of BD4.4m (2020: net loss of BD3.6m). The company has practised extreme caution in extending new credits and tightened its underwriting policies to adapt to the difficult market conditions.

Total new loans worth BD18m (2020: BD28m) were advanced during the year. The company’s net interest income stands at BD20.2m, 14pc behind last year (2020: BD23.5m). Despite the reduction in the loan portfolio size, the company has continued to take allowances on loans and advances to customers.

National Motor Company has reported a net profit of BD1.7m (2020: net loss of BD0.4m). Due to strong internal controls, efficient processes and forward-looking planning, the company has achieved exceptional results in an unprecedented automotive market disrupted by short supplies of cars due to semiconductor chip shortages and supply chain disruptions. The company’s aftersales department also continued to perform well thanks to its customer relationship centric polices and processes.

Tasheelat Automotive Company reported a net loss of BD197,000 in the current year compared to a net loss of BD587,000 in 2020. During the year the company has significantly improved its performance.

With a growing customer base looking for affordable, feature-rich and efficient cars, the company’s offerings from Chinese OEMs have started to show positive results in the group’s long-term strategy. The company aims to continue to develop this important venture to retain and improve its market share.

Tasheelat Car Leasing Company reported a net profit of BD75,000 (2020: net loss of BD27,000). The gradual opening of Bahrain borders for visitors has slowly improved the demand for the car rentals. The company continued to work on enhancing effectiveness of its fleet, quality of its customer servicing and efficiency of operations.

Tasheelat Insurance Services Company achieved a net profit of BD151,000 (2020: BD171,000). The company is working with insurance companies to expand its customer reach and product portfolio through its digital initiatives.

Tasheelat Real Estate Services Company has registered a net profit of BD57,000 (2020: BD93,000). The reduction in the occupancy and average rental prices have impacted the company’s income from investment properties. The management is working towards balancing the rental yield with healthy occupancy rates.

Commenting, Abdulla Bukhowa, chief executive officer of Bahrain Commercial Facilities Company, expressed his satisfaction over the annual results achieved. He said: “Our customers’ needs are evolving, and the company will adapt by introducing products and services to address the aspirations of a new generation of customers, as well as enhance the experience of our existing customers.

The company enjoys a strong equity base and aims to continue to look for opportunities to further diversify its revenue streams and increase shareholders’ value.

