Bahrain - Solidarity Bahrain has announced the launch of its mobile application on iOS and Android operating platforms.

The mobile application comes in line with Solidarity’s continuous endeavuors towards enhancing customers’ digital experience through facilitating the online services.

These services include issuing new and renewing existing policies. Additionally, this application empowers customers to track the entire claim process. This includes claim registration, vehicle survey, and approvals, until the completion of vehicle repairs.

While the mobile app also enables the customers to obtain policy documents, and view its benefits, provides access to emergency services, like roadside and home assistance.

The newly-launched digital channel provides its customers with an unmatched and first of its kind in Bahrain rewards programme ‘family and friends’.

The programme enables users to avail rewards and discounts with each transaction.

More features are planned for future periodic releases.

It is worth mentioning that Solidarity Bahrain is partnering with Benefit and SumSub to provide eKYC and a fully automated digital onboarding process which includes AML and biometric verification for a seamless and real time onboarding experience.

Mohammed Awachi, AGM for corporate support at Solidarity Bahrain, stated: “We take immense pride in announcing the launch of our all-new mobile application that has been fully developed by Solidarity’s Bahraini talent. This initiative is a continuation to our restless efforts to uplift our digital services. At Solidarity, the digital transformation journey has been an integral part of our strategy with the aim of pioneering the overall customer experience.”

Solidarity customers can download the app through the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

