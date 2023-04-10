Eagle Hills Diyar, the master-planner of iconic waterfront development Marassi Al Bahrain, said work on its Marassi Galleria - a 200,000-sq-m shopping and leisure hub which offers a range of entertainment facilities - is nearly complete and set for opening in Q4.

Located in Diyar Al Muharraq, Marassi Galleria is the entertainment epicentre of the Marassi Al Bahrain development. The beachfront luxury shopping destination stretches over three levels to occupy a total gross leasable area of 114,000 sq m and will boast over 450 stores including some of the world’s most prestigious brands.

The mall is connected to two five-star hotels; the Vida Beach Resort and the Address Beach Resort as well as luxury serviced apartments, stated the developer.

Residents and visitors to Bahrain will soon be able to experience the Kingdom’s leading entertainment and leisure destination, as Marassi Galleria opens its doors later this year.

Marassi Galleria is Bahrain’s 'getaway' landmark and sits on the horizon of the kingdom’s iconic Diyar Al Muharraq peninsula. Its unique appeal will draw visitors from every part of the Kingdom as well as neighboring Saudi Arabia.

On the iconic project, Managing Director Dr Maher Al Shaer of Eagle Hills Diyar said: "Marassi Galleria is Bahrain’s new downtown and we are confident that it will become a must-visit attraction and a destination of choice for both residents and tourists who wish to experience luxury shopping, al fresco dining with uninterrupted sea views."

According to him, Marassi Galleria had been designed with the comfort and ease of visitors in mind and was one of the largest shopping malls in the region, as well as the only one in the kingdom, where visitors can shop, dine and experience 2km of beautiful beach promenade.

It will be home to many of the world’s leading brands. The premium shopping destination will offer an impressive list of attractions that include:

•Desirable luxury clothing and accessory brands such as Louis Vuitton, Dior, Cartier, Gucci Bulgari, Bottega Veneta, Van Cleef & Arpels, Rolex, Panerai, IWC, Fendi and many more.

•Lifestyle fashion brands such as Zara, Bershka, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti and other leading labels.

•A seven-screen cinema complex run by Dubai’s Reel Cinemas, who are making their first foray into the Bahrain market. The complex includes platinum suites and an IMAX experience.

•Marassi Aquarium and Underwater Zoo will be the largest aquarium in the Kingdom and will be home to over 200 species of fish, operated by Emaar entertainment.

•The Adventure Park features eight distinctive areas and can be enjoyed by children from two to sixteen years of age. The park is also operated by Emaar entertainment.

•A diverse range of restaurants including Turkish restaurant Bosporus and Moroccan restaurant Bab Al Mansour.

"We are delighted to welcome many global brands to Marassi Galleria, which reinforces the mall’s position as a destination for some of the biggest and trendiest lifestyle brands," stated Dr Maher.

"We have carefully curated the retailers, ensuring a diverse range of offerings to accommodate our visitors’ varying interests, while also providing entertainment venues for the whole family to enjoy," noted the top official.

"Ahead of our opening, we are working to ensure that we provide memorable experiences for everyone who visits us," he added.

Eagle Hills Diyar Director Hayssam Youssef said the upcoming opening of Marassi Galleria has led to many of the world’s leading fashion houses and iconic luxury brands deciding to enter the Bahraini market.

"We are very pleased to be able to offer our customers access to such exclusive and reputable names which complement the mall’s diverse and unique attractions," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).