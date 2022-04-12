Bahrain - Diyar Al Muharraq, one of the leading real estate development companies in Bahrain, has announced the conclusion of the first edition of its Tumouh Program, which provided vocational training opportunities to Bahraini graduates, aiming to nurture their skills in the fields of engineering and real estate.

The program consisted of a 6-month training period where trainees were equipped with the necessary tools and guidance, and tasked with forming a comprehensive engineering plan.

At the end of the programme, the trainees presented the plan to the CEO of Diyar Al Muharraq Engineer Ahmed Ali Al Ammadi, in addition to several other executives from the company.

A total of six graduates were accepted as part of the Tumouh Program, where they were given the golden opportunity to gain experience under the supervision of dedicated teams across various departments within Diyar Al Muharraq.

As part of the programme, the trainees were enrolled in an international digital training platform, in addition to receiving guidance in a group project, which included the development of a smart city model.

They were challenged to include residential, commercial and office spaces within their plan, along with technology and business incubators; and tasked with integrating sustainability and smart solutions as key project drivers as they developed their subdivision plans.

After thorough evaluation of the participants’ proposals, presentations, and overall performance throughout the training period; Fatima Abdulrahim Al Mahmood was announced as the finalist of the programme for succeeding in maximizing the functionality of the asset assigned by integrating efficient divisions, networks, and services that add value to the project.

An award was presented to Fatima Abdulrahim Al Mahmood by Engineer Ahmed Ali Al Ammadi during a ceremony, which was held at the company’s headquarters in the presence of Dr Dhiyaa Abdulaziz Tawfiqi, the President of the Bahrain Society of Engineers, and Engineer Hisham Al Moayyed and Juhaina Al Rumaihi, Head of Human Resources and Administration.

Commending Diyar Al Muharraq’s initiative in launching the Tumouh Program, Dr Tawfiqi said training Bahraini graduates in both engineering and real estate while developing their practical skills adds great value to their prospect careers in addition to enhancing the real estate sector by ensuring that the coming generation are qualified and equipped with a solid set of skills.

"We encourage trainees of the program and all graduates to continue persevering to achieve their goals and ambitions in their respective fields," he stated.

Engineer Al Ammadi said: "We are pleased to take part in shaping the futures of Bahraini youth through the Tumouh Program, which effectively enabled the trainees to benefit from a comprehensive programme and gain experience at the kingdom’s largest real estate development company."

"The trainees exceeded our expectations, showing utmost excellence and creativity in their ideas and dedicated efforts. We would also like to congratulate the winner of the program, Fatima Abdulrahim Al Mahmood, for her outstanding performance, and we wish her and all the engineers who participated in the first edition of this programme a bright and successful future ahead, and look forward to continuing this initiative, as the second edition is set to launch within the coming months," he added.

The Tumouh Program, which will be launching its next edition during 2022, accepts graduates with a Bachelor’s degree in civil, electrical, and architecture engineering, in addition to real estate development.

The program aims to prepare trainees with skills that will enable them to achieve their career goals with excellence and go on to secure key positions in the workforce in the future.

Diyar Al Muharraq is the largest integrated city in Bahrain, offering a variety of housing solutions and a luxurious modern lifestyle, characterized by its preservation of the family values of the Bahraini community.

It offers a unique, balanced mix of residential, commercial, recreational, and healthcare facilities, creating a fully contained and futuristic model city.

