UAE-based Azizi Developments is showcasing its wide-ranging portfolio of premium completed, soon-to-be completed and off-plan residential and commercial properties across Dubai's most sought-after locations, at the ongoing Cityscape Dubai expo.

Among the key projects that will be on display include Riviera - the developer’s French Mediterranean-inspired residential and commercial community in one of Dubai’s most sought-after neighbourhoods, MBR City - as well as the Creek Views II, which is located in the exquisitely landscaped Dubai Healthcare City, the emirate’s health and wellness destination with direct access to Al Khail Road.

Also for the first time, Azizi will offer visitors a peek into its previously unseen and newly released units.

In his comments, CEO Farhad Azizi said: "We look forward to Cityscape each and every year. We see it as an important opportunity to not only showcase our portfolio and investment opportunities, but to also educate visitors on the UAE’s thriving real estate market, with it being a world-leading hub for business, tourism, and innovation."

"Representing a major source of foreign direct investment, Cityscape has established itself as a renowned, widely leveraged platform that provides local and international investors with in-depth insights into the UAE’s real estate sector, its outstanding macroeconomic fundamentals, and how competitive it is in comparison to other markets," he added.

According to Azizi, Cityscape grants all real estate stakeholders the opportunity to participate in dynamic, fact-based conversations revolving around the resurgence of the market.

"This knowledge transfer and ideation will lead to healthy competition and innovation among brokers, developers, and other stakeholder groups. The event is tremendously beneficial to all, but primarily to investors," he added.

