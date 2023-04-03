UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced the launch of its new project, Azizi Grand, in Dubai Sports City, that will offer residents the best of luxury and sports, with a focus on modern, healthy, and sustainable living.

The development, which is scheduled to be completed by Q4 2024, will comprise 431 spacious homes with a mix of studios, one-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom residences, as well as a gymnasium, two swimming pools, kids' play areas, barbecue zone and landscaped gardens in addition to other health and convenience-focused amenities.

Strategically located on Al Fay Road, Azizi Grand, a grandiosity within the popular Dubai Sports City, is at the heart of the action, yet at a comfortable distance from the daily grind of the city.

Nestled amidst schools, sports academies, equestrian clubs, golfing clubs, stadiums, and lavish greenery, Azizi Grand is situated just minutes from Al Khail Road and Mohammed bin Zayed Road, said a top official.

"Built around the concept of healthy and sustainable futuristic living, this exceptional new development, situated in Dubai Sports City, is for those seeking an active lifestyle with easy connectivity while still wanting to enjoy the serenity of being away from the city’s bustle," remarked its CEO Farhad Azizi.

The project boasts open, customizable layouts, spacious balconies that stretch across the entire lengths of the apartments overlooking the vast greenery surrounding the building, built-in shelving and cabinetry for tasteful storage in the bathrooms, built-in wardrobes and vanity units in the bedrooms, soft modern lighting, exquisite tiling, framed floor-to-ceiling double-glazed windows with breath-taking views, customizable open-plan kitchens with premium cabinets and appliances, he noted.

"We trust that with its outstanding build quality, strategic location, and extraordinary range of amenities, our valued investors will be as excited as us to see sales go live," he added.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).