UAE-based developer Arada has started handing over homes in the sixth and final phase of Nasma Residences, the integrated community within the Al Suyoh district of New Sharjah.

Home deliveries are currently underway for 124 units in the final phase of the Nasma Residences masterplan, which consists of 1,117 homes from two-bedroom townhouses to five-bedroom villas.

Spread over a 5-million-sq-ft lushly landscaped masterplan, Nasma Residences boasts an array of exceptional amenities including a retail and lifestyle hub at the heart of the community linked to an adjoining park.

Other facilities within Nasma Residences include two smaller parks, a second shopping centre and a mosque.

Arada said the construction activity is now fully complete at Nasma Residences, its first community, which became Sharjah’s fastest-selling project when its first phase sold out in less than a month after its launch in 2017.

Last year, it had opened Nasma Central, the community centre and park at the heart of Nasma Residences, providing residents with a range of retail and dining outlets, as well as a beautifully designed hilltop pavilion and a host of leisure and sporting facilities.

Group CEO Ahmed Alkhoshaibi said: "Our promise to buyers when we launched Nasma Residences was simple; beautifully designed homes, great facilities, competitive pricing and timely delivery. As construction nears conclusion, I am happy to say that Arada has fulfilled that promise, ensuring that Nasma is now regarded as one of Sharjah’s most sought-after and popular communities."

"At the same time, we are committed to ensuring an exceptional lifestyle for everyone who lives in Nasma Residences, and we will continue to arrange regular family-friendly entertainment and events as well as maintaining the beautiful green spaces and facilities to the high standard our residents expect from us," he added.

