SHARJAH - Sharjah real estate developer, the Alef Group, has launched Zone 3 in its Al Mamsha Sharjah development at a value of AED1.6 billion.

The AED 5 billion project, based in the Al Muwaileh area, will be the city's first fully walkable community. Al Mamsha Raseel (Zone 3) comprises 2210 units offering a variety of modern 1-, 2-, and 3-bedrooms apartments with their own private terraces.

Al Mamsha Zone 3, aptly named Al Mamsha Raseel, meaning pure water in Arabic, is planned to feature a variety of stunning water features, including interactive fountains in play areas. These will all serve to enhance the setting of the mixed-use buildings and enviable homes.

Issa Ataya, CEO of Alef Group, said, "We are thrilled to announce the launch of Al Mamsha Raseel (Zone 3). The development will embody key elements of Sharjah's rich history. It will highlight Sharjah’s leadership in the fields of culture, education, and urbanisation.

"Al Mamsha Sharjah will undoubtedly make a positive contribution to the development of our city," he added.