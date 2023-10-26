Al Zorah Development Company, a joint venture between Ajman and Solidere International, has launched its new luxury marina-front project, Gateway, comprising a residential building with 157 simplex and duplex apartments, within its Al Zorah City.

The new Gateway – Porto Al Zorah development is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities of the highest calibre, encompassing a fitness centre, a family pool, and a playground, all enveloped by an inspiring landscape, it stated.

Presented under the banner of “Exquisite Marina Lifestyle in the Lap of Nature,” this development seamlessly blends contemporary living with a deep connection to the environment, promoting living amid a superior quality of air due to its proximity to the flourishing Al Zorah Mangrove Natural Reserve Forest, said the developer.

The development configuration comprises studios, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, offering an unparalleled living experience tailored to families, professionals, and those seeking a distinctive lifestyle.

Starting from 685 sq ft, these residences boast remarkable panoramic views of the creek, marina, and lush internal courtyards.

CEO George Saad said: "We take immense pleasure in announcing the launch of Gateway – Porto Al Zorah as the latest jewel in our esteemed residential portfolio. This project is meticulously designed to prioritize resident comfort and elevated lifestyles, seamlessly blending the tranquility of creekside and marina living with sophisticated, contemporary finishing touches, culminating in an extraordinary experience."

Furthermore, residents will enjoy access to exclusive amenities. These include unlimited golfing through membership at the esteemed Al Zorah Golf Club, a two-year membership at the forthcoming Beach Club, a silver-tier membership at The Oberoi Beach Resort, preferential berthing rates at Al Zorah Marina, and the coveted Al Zorah City Residents Card, entailing special discounts across all Al Zorah-owned food, beverage, and hospitality establishments, stated Saad.

"At Al Zorah City, our unwavering commitment is to deliver unparalleled real estate offerings curated to enrich the lives of our residents and guests. With the introduction of Gateway – Porto Al Zorah, we are expanding our realm of expertise, presenting Ajman with an array of idyllic destinations to flourish," he added.

