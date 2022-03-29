Riyadh – Mubasher: Saudi Real Estate Company (Al Akaria) has logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 54.9 million in 2021, against net losses of SAR 140.7 million in 2020.

The revenues soared by 85.87% to SAR 1.02 billion last year, compared to SAR 553.5 million in 2020, according to a bourse disclosure on Monday.

Moreover, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 0.23 in 2021, versus loss per share of SAR 0.59 in 2020.

During the third quarter (Q3) of 2021, Al Akaria incurred net losses after Zakat and tax worth SAR 23.9 million, enlarged by 198.7% from SAR 8 million in Q3-20.

