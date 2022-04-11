UAE developer Aldar Properties is looking to further tap into strong local demand with the launch of its new 2 billion dirhams ($544.5 million) villa development in Abu Dhabi.

The second phase of Aldar’s Alreeman II project, Fay Alreeman, is a huge residential community featuring 554 villas that will be exclusively sold to UAE nationals.

The residential units, which are expected to be handed over in the final quarter of 2025, will be in 3-, 4-, 5-bedroom layouts, with prices starting from 2.7 million dirhams.

Aldar’s Alreeman II development will be spread across a total area of 2.4 million square metres. In a statement, Aldar said there has been a strong demand for “well-priced, high-quality and comfortable living spaces” in desirable destinations in Abu Dhabi.

