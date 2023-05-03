Abu Dhabi has announced that work has begun on the third phase of Al Falah housing project, coming up on a 2.1 million sq m area at a total investment of over AED1.92 billion ($523 million).

The key development will feature 899 residential villas as well as other key amenities as well as allocated plots of land for commercial and community facilities.

The expansion of Al Falah is the latest phase following the project’s first and second phases, which have already provided citizens with 4,857 homes since 2012, and reflect the increasing urban expansion of Al Falah area, according to Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

Each villa will boast five bedrooms, two Majlis (one for men and one for women), dining and living rooms, and other facilities, it stated.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, conducted an inspection tour of the project.

He was briefed on the infrastructure, building specifications and architectural design features of the project, which is part of the Emirati Neighbourhood initiative.

Later he reviewed the interior and exterior finishes of the villas that meet the needs of citizens and enhance their quality of life in line with the highest international standards.-TradeArabia News Service

