Abu Dhabi is reviewing the housing plans and road projects worth more than AED1 billion ($272.2 million) for Al Dhafra Region, reported Wam.

These projects, being carried out by Aldhafrah Region Municipality in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA), will cater to 1,421 homes in Madinet Zayed and Liwa areas, stated the report.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, who toured the Madinet Zayed and Liwa areas, was briefed on the road infrastructure projects and housing plan.

He lauded the UAE’s continuous efforts to provide quality housing to all citizens, in line with the highest sustainability standards and the most recent technologies, further strengthening Emirati family stability, the report added.

