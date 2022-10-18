ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Residents Office, part of Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), has signed a strategic agreement with Aldar Properties PJSC for the purpose of enhancing the Abu Dhabi Golden Visa’s services and offerings.

As per the agreement, the Abu Dhabi Residents Office and Aldar Properties are working on developing a joint strategy to promote the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, its portfolio of real estate projects, and to identify opportunities to support investors and talent.

The Office will support clients of Aldar when applying for a Golden Visa upon purchasing a property valued at more than AED 2 million from the wide range of options available through Aldar’s projects, such as Yas Acres, Mayan, Louvre Abu Dhabi Residences, and more.

The agreement also provides residents with Golden Visas in Abu Dhabi with a 2 percent discount when purchasing select properties directly from Aldar, as well as exclusive priority registration at certain schools affiliated with Aldar Academies, in addition to benefiting from the Darna loyalty programme.

In addition, the two sides will launch joint activities to promote Golden Visas in Abu Dhabi and other initiatives related to attracting and retaining talents in the Emirate, which is driven by their mutual commitment to attracting skilled and talented individuals and retaining them.

Hareb Al Mheiri, Executive Director of the Abu Dhabi Residents Office, said, "This agreement aligns with the Office’s strategic goals that seek to facilitate the affairs of Abu Dhabi residents, by helping them to settle and integrate into society and developing a number of smart services and benefits that enhance their lifestyle. This partnership will also affirm our efforts to attract top talents from across the world to the Emirate, which is one of the world’s most preferable cities to live and work.

"This agreement further enhances Abu Dhabi’s attractive position as an investment hub, particularly in the real-estate sector which is a vital economic element that influences investors’ trends and plans on the mid and long term."

"The Abu Dhabi Residents Office is committed to promoting Abu Dhabi’s real-estate sector in the various local, regional, and international activities it takes part in, with the most recent of them being the promotional campaign launched by Aldar Properties in Cairo and London. Through this cooperation with Aldar, we will work to augment the reach of the Office’s strategic mission to increase the attractiveness of Abu Dhabi and to attract specialised talents to work, live, and thrive in the Emirate," Al Mheiri added.