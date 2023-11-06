Abu Dhabi has experienced a significant surge in off-plan sales for the third quarter, with a 99.2% increase in transaction volumes compared to last year, according to ValuStrat.

Of all home sales, off-plan properties accounted for 75.1% thus attracting interest from international investors, it stated.

As per the Valustrat data, villa rentals outpaced apartments in terms of growth. Additionally, the hospitality sector delivered high-performance results, it added.

