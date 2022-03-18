DUBAI - The real estate and properties transactions valued at AED 9.3 billion in total during the week ending 18 March 2022, according to the Dubai Land Department (DLD).

The weekly DLD report said the sum of transactions was 2,400.

355 plots were sold for AED 1.33 billion, 1,547 apartments and villas were sold for AED 2.96 billion.

The top three transactions were a land in Al Safouh First sold for AED 180 million, followed by a land that was sold for AED 46 million in Al Thanayah Fourth, and a land sold for AED 180 million in Al Safouh First in third place.

Al Hebiah Fifth recorded the most transactions for this week by 244 sales transactions worth AED 521.52 million, followed by Jabal Ali First with 25 sales transactions worth AED 89.95 million, and Al Merkadh with 20 sales transactions worth AED 197 million in third place.

The top three transfers for apartments and villas were an apartment was sold for AED 371 million in Marsa Dubai, an apartment was second in the list sold for AED 268 million in Business Bay, and thirdly it was an apartment sold for AED 213 million in Burj Khalifa.

The sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was 4.63 billion, with the highest being a land in Dubai Investment Park First, mortgaged for AED 315 million.

130 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED 376 million.