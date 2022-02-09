DUBAI- Qatar is set to raise in March the price differential of its crude grades relative to the average price of the Dubai and Oman benchmarks, state producer Qatar Energy said on Wednesday.

Qatar Marine will be sold in March at a premium of $2.20 per barrel over the Dubai/Oman average, while Qatar Land will be sold at a premium of $2.65 per barrel, according a pricing document posted on Qatar Energy's website.

The premiums in February versus the Dubai/Oman average were $1.35 per barrel for Qatar Marine and $2.0 for Qatar Land, according to the document.

(Reporting by Shakeel Ahmad, Editing by Louise Heavens) ((shakeel.ahmad@thomsonreuters.com;))