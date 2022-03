DUBAI - Qatar Energy will acquire a 17% stake in two Shell-operated concessions (Block 3 and Block 4) in Egypt's Red Sea region, Shell Egypt said on Monday.

Shell will remain the main operator of the concessions, Shell Egypt's statement added.

(Reporting by Ahmed Ismail; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Louise Heavens) ((Lina.Najem@thomsonreuters.com;))