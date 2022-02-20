Qatar Aircraft Catering Company (QACC), a subsidiary of Qatar Airways Group, has recycled more than one million kilograms of plastic waste, and donated more than 100,000 pieces of goods and surplus food supplies across the globe.

QACC has reduced its annual waste volume by nearly 1,688 tonnes per year by implementing recycling programmes for waste such as cardboard, chemical drums, plastic water bottles and used wastepaper, which are sent for reprocessing into goods that are sold locally and exported internationally.

QACC has also partnered with Qatar-based non-profit organisations, Qatar Charity and Hifz Al Naema, to distribute more than three tonnes of donated goods, including more than 40,000 linen items such as cotton blankets, mattresses, feather duvets, as well as 3.14 tonnes worth of food condiments.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive Akbar Al Baker said: “As a global airline connected to over 140 destinations around the world, we are committed towards giving back to the communities who have continuously supported us, while also ensuring we take responsibility towards recycling used materials and reducing waste.

“This latest achievement is a testament of our dedication as a responsible carrier, and we hope to raise awareness among the global aviation community of the importance of environmental sustainability.”

QACC Acting Senior Vice President Sascha Wolfersdorf, said: “QACC serves more than 100,000 meals every day to passengers flying out of Doha, and we know that this has a significant impact on consumption levels. It is not enough to recycle one product, we are looking to make a meaningful sustainable impact and as a result, we made it our responsibility to seek out innovative ways to recycle goods and to reduce waste.

“Through creative thinking and usage of new technology, QACC have exceed its annual recycling target and recycled more than one million kilograms of plastic waste in one year. We will not rest on our laurels, the catering subsidiary will continue its search for more environmental sustainable solutions, for a greener future.”