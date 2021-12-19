Dubai will host the Middle East and Africa region's largest solar-powered data centre.

On Saturday, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) and Steven Yi, President of Huawei Middle East & Africa, broke ground for the first phase of the Uptime TIER III-Certified data centre, located at the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park.

The carbon-neutral data centre will use 100 percent renewable energy with a capacity exceeding 100 megawatts (MW), DEWA said in a press statement.

It said the project would be implemented by Moro Hub (Data Hub Integrated Solutions LLC), a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA.

"The green data centre that Moro Hub implements will enable global hyper-scalers to access carbon-free computing. It will also help organisations in their sustainability initiatives to reduce their carbon footprint,” said Al Tayer.

“Data is quickly becoming the new engine for economic expansion and diversification. As more data centre facilities are established in the future, this project serves as an exemplar of combining digital and power electronic technologies to create greener, low-carbon ICT infrastructure powered through renewable energy. We are committed to contributing towards carbon neutrality worldwide and very proud to be working with Moro Hub, in what is truly a landmark project for the region in this regard,” said Steven Yi.

The project would be Moro Hub's second solar-powered green data centre in Dubai.

