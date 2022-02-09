Listed real estate companies on the Egyptian Stock Exchange reported positive performance on the sales and revenues fronts during the first nine months of 2021

Analysts expect these companies to maintain the positive performance into 2022. Mahmoud Gad, Senior Equity Research Analyst - Real Estate, Arab African International Securities, said except for Madinat Nasr City for Housing and Development Company, rest of the Big Six listed real estate companies recorded growth in sales, posting far better numbers than in the previous two years.

The Big Six recorded sales of about 69.5 billion Egyptian pounds during the first nine months of 2021, compared to 65 billion pounds in 2020 and 69 billion in 2019.

Gad pointed out that their combined sales in 2021 in pandemic’s second year had exceeded the numbers achieved the year before the outbreak with investors veering towards safe havens.

Palm Hills Development (PHD) had reported that residential and commercial sales soared by 76 percent Year-on-Year YoY to 12.9 billion pounds during January-September 2021 from 7.3 billion pounds in January-September 2020.

Gad added that real estate companies were also able to benefit from interest rate reduction as the Central Bank had reduced interest rates by 300 points, while real estate exhibitions, especially Cityscape, also contributed to better performance during the third quarter of 2021.

With most companies announcing their intention to begin deliveries during the fourth quarter of 2021 and into the new year, Gad said he expects the good performance to be sustained in 2022.

In November 2021, Zawya Projects had reported that Palm Hills Developments (PHD) had commenced deliveries of its Badya project in 6th of October city in October.

Toka AlWazery, a senior analyst at Beltone Financial, said the big companies could continue to perform well in 2022, adding that they had achieved exceptional numbers during the third quarter of 2021.

She also noted that 2021 witnessed a high demand for properties as the economy recovered from COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

The International Monetary Fund had noted last year that Egypt was one of the few emerging market countries that experienced a positive growth rate in 2020 and is poised to achieve 5.2 percent GDP growth in fiscal 2021-22.

The analyst said that Palm Hills and SODIC had performed well in first nine months of 2021, while the Noor City project helped Talaat Moustafa achieve good sales.

She said Palm Hills, Orascom Development, and SODIC are expected to sustain their growth during the fourth quarter of 2022 and in 2022 helped by the scheduled deliveries of their projects.

In December 2021, Zawya Projects had reported that Orascom Development is planning to deliver 244 units of Makadi Heights in 2022. During the first nine months of 2021, a total of 255 units were delivered.

However, she also pointed out that construction costs are likely to rise by at least 20 percent in the coming months, noting that some companies have moved to seal long-term contacts for building materials to protect themselves from price increases.

She also underlined that developers are not greatly impacted by the increase in building materials prices as the costs are passed on to the buyers.

